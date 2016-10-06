Woman from West Lynn steps in the right direction for charity

A woman from West Lynn has ‘Walked All Over Cancer’ to raise money for charity.

Karin Hipkin, 51, decided to take on the challenge, which involves walking 10,000 steps during every day in September, in memory of those close to her who lost their battles with cancer.

Karin Hipkin completed the Walk All Over Cancer challenge for Cancer Research UK ANL-160310-170515001

Mrs Hipkin raised more than £200 for Cancer Research UK by completing their Walk All Over Cancer task in a bid to help find cures for the disease.

“Within a matter of weeks I lost a dear cousin to bowel cancer and two friends who had brain tumours. That’s what inspired me to do it, I just want to help someone else,” she said.

The teaching assistant said during her early morning walks, she took the same route starting at her home in West Lynn, going through South Lynn and back home again.

Mrs Hipkin thanked everyone who sponsored her during this challenge.