Woman handed suspended jail term after assault on schoolgirl in King’s Lynn

A woman from North Lynn has been handed a suspended jail term after she admitted a racially-aggravated assault on a schoolgirl.

Julie Moss, 33, of Walpole Road, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before the town’s magistrates today.

The court heard the case related to an incident on September 28 when Moss confronted the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and accused her of saying that her daughter had nits.

Alison Cotterill, prosecuting, said: “The victim denied this, but the defendant became very unpleasant towards her, saying: “I’m going to haunt your family. I’m going to kill you and come into your house.” The court was told that Moss then said: “Do you understand me? If you don’t then I’ll start speaking foreign to you.”

At that point, Moss began making ‘silly noises’, which the victim felt was making fun of her native language.

She then grabbed the girl by her hair and pulled it. A witness said the girl had a red mark on the side of her face, though no injury was reported.

The bench also heard the victim has felt nervous about going out of her house since the incident. Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said that Moss had issues with alcohol, which she had previously been unable to accept.

She added that she had also endured a period of turmoil with mental health and family issues.

Miss Johnson said: “She’s now saying ‘I want to do everything I can’ because she has an idea of where she wants to be – she wants to prove herself.”

Probation officers added that, having worked with Moss previously, they believed there was a link between alcohol and her criminal behaviour.

Magistrates imposed a 14-week jail sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered Moss to pay £100 in compensation to her victim.

She was also told she would have to complete an alcohol treatment programme as part of a community order, plus 20 days of rehabilitation activity.