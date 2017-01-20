Woman hurt after fall over damaged manhole in West Winch

A damaged manhole cover which was first reported to the authorities almost two years ago is now due to be fixed, after a 67-year-old woman tripped and injured herself on it last week.

Lilian Wilson, from Pentney Lakes, was taken to hospital after she tripped on the cover, which is located outside the Oriental Palace restaurant in West Winch, on Saturday evening.

Damaged manhole cover on the A10 Main Road at West Winch. Photo: submitted.

Mrs Wilson has been left with cuts and bruises following the incident on Main Road.

She said: “Every time I move I am in agony. I was with my family at the time [when I tripped], and they were so worried about me. But the staff at the hospital [Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth] were brilliant.

“I have never walked down that way before and I didn’t know the drain cover was there. Cones warning about the cover had been taken away, and it is still very dangerous there.

“Imagine what could have happened if it was an elderly person who had tripped – someone in their 90s. It could have been even worse.”

Bernard Lee, who works at the Oriental Palace restaurant on the A10, said staff there have been asking Highways representatives to do something about the damaged slab for some time now.

Mr Lee said: “We have complained to the council numerous times. A Highways maintenance worker did place a hazard cone over the manhole but it was removed without giving any reason.

“The damage has been getting more serious and we feel that it could be very dangerous for members of the public.”

He said that the cover was uneven, with a gap of about three to four inches.

When Mrs Wilson was left injured following the accident outside the restaurant, Mr Lee said: “We felt so bad for Mrs Wilson and angry at the same time, as this accident could have been avoided if the repair had been done.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: “The manhole cover was reported to us in the summer but was not considered a priority for repair because it was found to be loose and not broken.

“Following this latest report, we have been back to the site today (Wednesday) and have made the cover safe. It will be fully repaired or replaced within the next week.”