Woman injured in Gaywood robbery

An investigation has been launched after a woman was injured during a robbery in Gaywood on Friday night.

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the incident, which happened in Hulton Road at around 11.30pm.

Police say a woman in her 60s was pushed to the floor by two men, who then stole her black handbag, which contained a Samsung mobile phone.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the attackers ran off in the direction of Queen Mary Road.

She added that the woman had sustained cuts and bruises as a result of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information about it, is asked to contact Det Con Emma Cross, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.