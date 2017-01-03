Woman robbed of phone and cash in King’s Lynn

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was robbed of her mobile phone and money in Lynn.

The incident happened in Gaywood Road at Lynn at around 6pm last Wednesday, December 28 when the woman, aged in her late teens, was approached by a man on a bike.

Police say he demanded her phone and became aggressive before eventually stealing both the phone and a small quantity of cash. No-one was injured.

The man is described as white and in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and dark trousers and riding a large, dark coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell, of Lynn CID, on 101.