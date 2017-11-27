Woman seriously hurt in crash on A134 at Northwold

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash at Northwold yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the A134, close to the Brandon Crossroads, at around 10.40am on Sunday, after a silver Ford Mondeo was in collision with a lorry, which subsequently caught fire.

Several fire crews were called to the scene to release a casualty from the wreckage and tackle the lorry blaze.

Police say a female passenger in the Mondeo was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious head and leg injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were unhurt.

Anyone who may have seen the collision, or either of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to call the Swaffham roads policing unit via the non-emergency 101 number.