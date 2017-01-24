Woman taken to hospital after altercation in King’s Lynn

A woman was taken to hospital after an altercation in Lynn last week.

The woman and two men were walking down Clough Lane on Monday, January 16 at 11.10pm when they were approached by two unknown males, after which an altercation took place.

The female victim was struck during the incident while resulted in her hitting her head on the floor.

She was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Officers are keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have knowledge about the two unknown men involved.

Anyone with information should contact T/DC Nichola Lane at Lynn CID on 101 or report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.