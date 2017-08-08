Woman to host charity fundraiser in memory of late mother

A West Winch woman is supporting Cancer Research UK by hosting a charity evening in memory of her late mother, aiming to raise as much as she can for the worthy cause.

Kelly Tuck, 34, is hosting a charity evening in September, to celebrate the life of her late mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing.

Her mother, Sally Arliss was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and passed away just 13 weeks after her initial doctors visit.

Mrs Tuck said it was awful to see her mother grow weaker and deteriorate so quickly after her diagnosis, and that she now wants to do something positive to raise awareness of Cancer Research UK.

She said: “It was 10 years this May that my beautiful mum Sally passed away from breast cancer. She was 42-years-old. She was strong and determined to not let it destroy her in her last week, and was, as ever, full of cheekiness and humour.

“Watching her deteriorate so quickly absolutely broke my heart. The cancer ripped through her entire body, and it has taken me this long to come to terms with it and host this event.

“I want to throw a party in her memory and raise money for Cancer Research UK in hope that we can make a difference.”

With music from the Bucaneers, Martians Folley and Brandon Block, who featured on Celebrity Big Brother last year, attendees can enjoy an evening of live entertainment.

Guests can also chow down on a three course sit down meal and snap a couple of pictures in the events photo booth, as well as bag a bargain at the auction and raffle.

Mrs Tuck added: “We are still looking for some more prizes for our auction and raffle. We are hoping to give away weekend breaks and activity days for couples or for families.

“We also hope to have a few bottles of wine and other goods in our raffle. We hope to have some lovely items which people will find pleasure in winning and actually enjoy or be able to use.”

The charity event for Cancer Research UK is on at Knights Hill Hotel, South Wooton, on September 16, 7pm to 1am. Adult tickets are £40.

For tickets call Aimee Rix on 07810 435788 or email aimee_lemma@yahoo.co.uk.