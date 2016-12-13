Women’s centre in King’s Lynn will be a ‘one-stop-shop’

A new women’s centre has opened its doors to the female community offering information, advice and support.

The King’s Lynn Women’s Centre was launched on Thursday, December 8, when borough mayoress Linda Whitby took on the ceremonial task of cutting the ribbon.

The centre, located at King’s Lynn Area Resettlement Support (KLARS) on Old Hospital Mews, will be open every Thursday from 10am to 4pm with its services.

West Norfolk-based domestic abuse support service Pandora Project is the lead agency for the centre, and will be working in conjunction with a collective of local agencies there.

A spokeswoman for Pandora Project said: “Having a women’s centre is going to make access to services so much easier for women. There are a lot of vulnerable women in the area.

“Walking into services’ offices can be daunting, so we’re hoping that women are going to find it easier and be able to access them through us.

“The women’s centre is a bit tucked away so there is confidentiality.”

Group sessions will be held at the centre in the mornings, which include: the Freedom Programme, confidence courses, money management, getting back into employment, literacy and numeracy classes.

The afternoon will be focused on specialist services and signposting, so people can either drop-in to access one-to-one support or so that agencies can refer them.

The spokeswoman added: “We will provide groups and courses to meet our community’s needs, listening to what local women want. We will be a one-stop-shop for women, providing information, support and advice with easy access to local services enabling women to make informed choices.

“Whether it’s information on nursery schools, accessing family support, addressing health issues or just someone to talk to, we can help.”

The women’s centre will be open on Thursdays, December 15 and 22, and will then be closed until after the new year.

The spokeswoman said: “We want to be there for any woman with any need in West Norfolk.”

Email womenscentre@pandoraproject.org.uk for more information.