Women urged to take part in Race For Life at Houghton Hall

Women are being urged to make a last minute dash to enter in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life before registration closes on Sunday.

The race, which is set to take place at Houghton Hall on July 18, is open to mums, daughters, sisters and friends who want to take part in a 5k run.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, marathon and hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year.

With 1,041 women already signed up, organisers hope this year’s event will raise £61,200 for Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving research into all 200 types of cancer.

Event Manager for Race for Life in East Anglia, Rachel Parratt said: “We are absolutely thrilled that so many women have entered Race for Life events in King’s Lynn.

“But, we still have places left so we are urging women to sign up right now and show their support.”

According to Cancer Research UK, one in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives.

But, survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Rachel added: “Race for Life events are noncompetitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, or a 10k sprint, every step participants take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a hugely moving experience thanks to our brave army of inspirational participants. Many will be remembering loved ones lost to cancer or celebrating the lives of people dear to them who have survived.

“We’re calling on ladies in King’s Lynn of all ages, shapes and sizes to sign up right now and be part of a collective force of women who are united in their aim to beat cancer.”

To enter visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770 before registration closes.