‘Wood’ you like free tickets to musical?

Fresh from sell-out productions of Goodnight Mr Tom and Legally Blonde, the King’s Lynn Players return to the Guildhall of St George with Into The Woods – a magical musical masterpiece featuring a feast of fabled characters from the tales of the Brothers Grimm.

And one lucky reader can win a pair of tickets to the show, which is sponsored by the Lynn News, plus a meal for two at the Market Bistro in Saturday Market Place.

Into the Woods

Our winner can choose the performance of Into The Woods they wish to attend and the prize generously provided by Market Bistro includes a two-course meal for two, plus a bottle of house wine.

Starting with the immortal line “Once upon a time. . .” Into The Woods follows Cinderella, Jack and the Baker with his wife throughout their journey of song.

The show was made into a Disney movie with Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Anna Kendrick and James Corden.

Show director Ross Woodhouse explains: “They each have a different wish, to go to the festival, to find fortune and to have a child, respectively.

“Our characters and their wishes result in them having to venture Into The Woods, where they all find more than they bargained for.

“We have assembled an amazing cast, having a huge turn-out for auditions!

“Lots of familiar faces and many new members too – I am so excited to direct this musical.” With the book written by James Lapine and music by renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, best-known for West Side Story, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, this musical is a show not to be missed.

Into The Woods is being staged at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 15-18, with performances nightly at 7.30pm and also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 each and are available online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01553 764864.

To enter our competition and stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the show and a meal for two at Market Bistro – which can be taken at any time in conjunction with the restaurant – answer the following question: Who wrote the tales whose characters feature in Into The Woods?

Email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk Include your answer, name, address and daytime contact telephone number and put Into The Woods Competition in the email subject line.

You can also post your answers on a postcard or sealed envelope to Into The Woods Competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1HL.

All entries must be received by midday next Friday, November 10.