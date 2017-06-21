Wootton Park basks in picnic day sun

One of the hottest days of the year so far saw a huge crowd flock to North Wootton’s annual Picnic in the Park on Saturday.

The event was organised by business people and volunteers to help towards the ongoing maintenance of Wootton Park.

Proceeds of the group’s current fundraising is going towards the installation of a new community noticeboard at the site.

With attractions live music, a dog show, fairground rides and a giant inflatable assault course, there was plenty to keep all members of the family entertained.

There were also numerous stalls set up around the park, some raising money for charity, others hosting prize draws.

Many businesses and community groups were among the organisations represented during the day.

And, ahead of their senior team’s win in Argentina, there was even an England Rugby stall, encouraging children to have a go at tackling a tyre in exchange for a prize.

Also on hand were the boys from Woottons FC, in full kit and having a kickaround.

Music for the afternoon was provided by a host of performers including Katie Lee, Among The Citizens, Arias Echo, Sacred Nations, Jack Cockrell and The Wise Naïve.

This ensured a varied programme of music, with something for everyone.

There were a few dancing, but many preferred the shade that the stage provided from the relentless sun.

