Work is under way for new stores in West Norfolk

The demolition of the former Beales site in Lynn is making progress, to clear the way for the delivery of a H&M store and four other retail units.
The premises in Vancouver Quarter had been empty since Beales closed last year.
Elsewhere in Heacham, work is well underway for the new Lidl store to be built on the old R J Stainsby garage site. The main picture shows workmen making progress at the Beales site in Lynn. Inset: Work at Lidl in Heacham.
