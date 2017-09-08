Work is under way for new stores in West Norfolk

The demolition of the former Beales site in Lynn is making progress, to clear the way for the delivery of a H&M store and four other retail units.

The premises in Vancouver Quarter had been empty since Beales closed last year.

Work continues at Heacham where Lidl are building a new store, the development is on the former Stainsby garage and filling station site, on the main coast road.

