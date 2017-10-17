Work is under way on new ‘first class’ facility in Dersingham

Construction work has begun on a new facility in Dersingham which will provide a large space for services and activities in the village.

Work on the Dersingham Village Centre, which is being built on the site of the former St Nicholas Church Hall, has started after successful fundraising and grant applications.

Parish council chairman Sue Payne said: “The new village centre will bring much-needed services to Dersingham and neighbouring communities, and will provide a first class venue for celebrations, social occasions, learning opportunities, and conferences.”

She said she believes it will be a building that people in Dersingham will be proud of for “decades to come”.

It is hoped Dersingham Village Centre will cater for the needs of the population of more than 5,000 with a variety of social, vocational and recreational facilities on offer.

The building work has been possible thanks to a Lottery grant of £550,000, grants from the Chiplow Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund, Shelroy Charitable Trust Fund and the Geoffrey Watling Trust, as well as fundraising and Dersingham Parish Council’s contribution.

The building, which is set for a late 2018 opening, and its users, are also set to benefit from the latest technology and energy saving measures.

Mrs Payne added: “I want to say a huge thank you to those who have contributed to this mammoth task, including those in our community who have given their time and skills and the people who have donated via our sponsor and buy a brick schemes.”

The Dersingham Village Centre Association manages a lottery, has set up the village cinema and holds fundraising events to contribute to the building.

The group will take on the management of the centre, once completed.

You can still support the scheme by contacting the parish council on 01485 541465 or visiting their website at: www.dersingham.org.uk.