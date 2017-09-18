Work set to start on new clinical room at King’s Lynn hospital

Building work on a new clinical room in the accident and emergency unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will begin later this week, the trust has announced today.

The hospital was given £221,000 earlier this year to fund the project, which is due to start on Friday.

The money is being used to create a new clinical room to allow patients to be streamed by a clinician who will assess their needs and then decided where they can receive the most appropriate care.

And officials say there will be changes to the main foyer of the hospital while the work takes place.

Chief executive Jon Green said: “We would like to apologise to patients and visitors if the building work causes any disruption over the coming months but this is an important project for the hospital.

“This new facility will not only make a big impact on our staff but also patients and the community as a whole. Our aim is to provide the highest standard of healthcare to the people of West Norfolk and the surrounding area.”

Visitors are still encouraged to use the sinks to wash their hands, when these are moved further into the reception area.

Prescriptions and the cash machine will also be moving into the small waiting area, to the right of the main doors.