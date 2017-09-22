World Rivers Day celebrations in Gaywood set to reveal history of river with family fun

Storytelling, guided walks and wildlife quizzes are all on the agenda to help celebrate World Rivers Day on Sunday.

The free family fun day, hosted by partners of ‘Hidden Heritage of the Gaywood River’ project, will be held near the banks of the Gaywood River from 10am to 2pm.

Alistair Beales, of West Norfolk Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to find out more about the history of the Gaywood River and the importance of the chalk stream, and to learn about the species of bugs and wildlife that live in and around the area.”

The event, based around the 12th King’s Lynn Scout Hut on Beulah Street, will have activities including pot decorating and acorn planting, nature and wildlife-inspired crafts, and making fish out of reeds.

The mini guided walks will journey around Salters Sanctuary and Gaywood River.

There will also be a mobile fish tank and a pond-dipping tank that species that are likely to be found in Gaywood River can be seen close up.

Families can also go on a bug hunt or build a bug hotel and learn all about the life cycle of insects and frogs.

King’s Lynn District Society of Model Engineers are also offering rides on the miniature railway, for which a small charge applies.

Mr Beales said: “It will be a hands on demonstration of the sorts of activities that people will be able to do, once the Hidden Heritage of the Gaywood River project is completed.

“In future there will be pond-dipping platforms, some of the river banks will be cleared and access to the former landraise site will be improved for wheelchairs. The area will be planted with wildflowers as well as maintaining areas of woodland.”

The event is supported by West Norfolk Council, Environment Agency, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk Rivers Trust, 12th Scout Group and Gaywood Valley Conservation Trust.