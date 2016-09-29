World’s Biggest Coffee Mornings across West Norfolk

A breast cancer survivor is taking her Macmillan Coffee Morning to the next levelwith hopes of raising £6,000 as a thank you to the team at Lynn’s hospital.

Nicky Proctor is kicking off the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning today at 8.30am and will not stop fundraising until midnight at the William Burt Social Club in West Winch.

She said: “It’s mega! I really want to raise £6,000. It started as a coffee morning and it just grew - now we’re taking over the whole club and will probably be outside too with a bouncy castle and games if the weather is nice.

“I had breast cancer in 2014 when I was 40 and I’ve come to far since then, it’s all about wanting to give something back to the people who got me through it.”

Throughout the day there will be no end of entertainment including a cake sale, photo booth, raffle, pilates, a mini Motivate, Dads v Lads football, lucky dip, tombola, an evening barbecue.

There will also be live music from Battle of the Bands runners up Sacred Nation and On The Rebound, followed by an auction.

Mrs Proctor said: “We’ve got lots of really great prizes - everyone has been really generous.

“We’ve even got the chance for people to bid for a band - Twisted Melon Promotions have given us alternative rockers Kingdom Keys and everyone can bid for a private gig with the band.”

Elsewhere, students across Lynn and Downham will be holding their own fundraising events for Macmillan today.

Organised by students and staff, Eastgate Academy, King Edward VII Academy and King’s Lynn Academy will all be holding events for the students at the Lynn schools. There will also be coffees and cake at Nelson Academy and Downham Market Academy for Downham students.