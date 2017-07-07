World snail racing championship set for slo-mo return to West Norfolk

The world-famous snail racing championship is making a slippery return to West Norfolk to raise funds for St Andrew’s Church in Congham.

The event is one of the main attractions of the annual Congham Fete, which is held at Grimston Cricket Field on Saturday, July 15.

Skidding up to the starting line, some 40 snails are set to go head-to-head for the prestigious lettuce leaf trophy.

Churchwarden and event organiser, Helen Lilley said: “The snails will be racing in a variety of competitions before the winners of those go head-to-head in the grand trail.

“The grand trail will take place at 4.30pm and the event itself starts at 2pm.

“The speed of the snails really depends on the weather.

“If it is warm then the snails will be very slow, but if it is a moist day then the snails will move more quickly.

“It is hard to say how many snails will be taking part this year as people can enter snails on the day of the event. But, I would think around 30 to 40 snails will be taking part.”

Snail owners can enter multiple competitors to increase their chances of going home with the champion snail.

She added: “We hope this year’s fete will see a new world record winner. We expect it to be an afternoon of excitement.

“We all hope Herbert 2 will make a return to defend his champion title.”

Herbert 2, owned by Colin Coss from Histon, Cambridgeshire, was named Snail Racing Champion at last year’s event.

The speedy snail completed the 13in course in three minutes and 25 seconds, and made his owner extremely proud.

He was one of five snails found in Mr Voss’s garden on the morning of the big competition.