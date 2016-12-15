Wormegay and Tottenhill group hosts Christmas party

Members of the Wormegay and Tottenhill Over 60s club held their Christmas party in Tottenhill Village Hall.

Suzy Sykes Teresa Anderson and Joy Hallam served mulled wine on the arrival of guests and a minutes silence was observed in memory of popular member Margot Taylor who recently died.

Children from the Wormegay Primary School entertained the group with a first class performance, singing a collection of Christmas songs.

Refreshments, made by members Allen Pilgrim and Mary Bentley, were served before master of ceremonies, Simon Hallam, introduced The Pretty Poor Performers.

Zippy the clown and the strongest man entertained guests prior to other acts performed by Mrs Hallam and Mrs Anderson.

Raffle winners were: Veronica Nelson, Stan Robinson, Maureen Chapman, Margaret Jones Edith Secker, Mary Relph, Sue Day, Nancy Rust, Sylvia Hulls, Babs Hall, Mary Whitear, Audrey Harpley and Lou Woodbine.