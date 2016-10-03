You cod learn more on fish course in King’s Lynn

People in Lynn are being given the chance to get skilled with scales in the training kitchen at the College of West Anglia.

On Thursday, October 13, the college is opening its doors to members of the public to come in and learn how to gut, fillet and prepare a variety of fish in an afternoon of cookery demonstrations with Billingsgate pro Ronnie Peacham.

It coincides with National Seafood Week which runs from October 7 to 14, and it is an annual campaign aimed at getting people to eat more fish, more often.

Seafish runs the week-long celebration every October and highlights the variety and quality of fish and shellfish on offer in the UK.

Catering lecturer Jonathan Boyall said the event was a big success last year.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the Seafish event again this year, especially with the addition of the cookery classes for members of the public and the themed evening in the restaurant,” Mr Boyall added.

For just £20 for a two-and-a-half hour course, running from 2pm until 4.30pm, people can learn fishy skills from one of the most skilled fishmongers in the country.

In the evening, Novus Restaurant will be hosting a fish-themed supper from 6pm, comprising of a set taster menu dinner with four courses for £15 per head.

Anyone interested in booking should email novus@cwa.ac.uk or call 01553815464.