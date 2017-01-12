You do the maths, say Year 9 Downham students

Students at Downham Market Academy have been making maths fun by inviting Nelson Academy pupils up to the Bexwell site for maths lessons run by Year 9 students.

The scheme to introduce role models in older students and give primary age children a chance to experience high school.

Abby, a Year 9 student at DMA, said: “It would have helped me if I was given a mentor from the high school when I was in year six, so it’s nice that this is now in place and I get to help the primary school children prepare for SATs and high school.”