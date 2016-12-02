‘You will go to the panto’, generous dad tells West Winch school pupils

The magic of Christmas will not be missed by students of a primary school in West Norfolk this year after the managing director of a Lynn-based firm has paid for them all to go to the panto.

All 206 pupils at West Winch Primary School will be going to see this year’s pantomime at the Alive Leisure Corn Exchange in Lynn after Christopher Hobson, managing director at Peniston Construction Services, sponsored the school’s Christmas trip.

Mark Oldridge, headteacher at the school, said: “We originally only had two classes which were going to go, but we have now been able to pay all the parents back thanks to this donation.

“We never expected him to offer to pay for the whole school; we are very grateful, it’s such a generous donation. We have never had anyone do anything like this for us before.”

All years of the school will be going to see Cinderella at the corn exchange on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14.

Mr Hobson, whose son is a pupil at the school, said: “Last year all of the pupils went, but this year, due to funding, only two classes could go.

“My son was disappointed and so were a lot of other children, so we’ve sponsored the whole trip.

“The response has been very sweet, I’ve had cards from the pupils thanking me and the company. But it’s that time of year, and as long as the children are happy, that’s what matters.”

The school showed their appreciation on their Twitter account when they said: “A massive thank you to Christopher Hobson and his company Peniston Construction Services for sponsoring our panto trip.

“All children will now be going – and this has very generously been paid for by Peniston! All children are absolutely thrilled to be going to the pantomime – and what a generous way to give all our children a Christmas treat!”

A number of people took to social media to thank Mr Hobson and Peniston Construction Services for the donation.

Nicola Carter said: “That is fantastic and so generous, please pass on our thanks to Mr Hobson. Has made Harry’s day.”

Teaching assistant Hetty West said: “We’re all going to the panto. Oh, yes we are!”