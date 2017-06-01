Young carers celebrate success in Terrington St Clement

Young carers from St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement came together to celebrate their personal successes hard work and achievements in school, home and their wider community.

An extended pizza party lunch was organised by Mrs Lisa Addison-Paul, pastoral support officer and Mrs Conner, pupil premium co-ordinator, and was enjoyed by 23 young carer students at the school as a celebration of their successes this year.

St Clements hosts fortnightly young carer meetings in school, with Emma Kandjou, from West Norfolk Young Carers. Her support to the school has been invaluable.

The lunch was funded by a pupil premium grant which was awarded to the school by West Norfolk Council.