Young King’s Lynn teen takes on a two-year challenge

A two-year fundraising challenge to subsidise a volunteering trip to Borneo is the goal of a 13-year-old on a mission.

Callum Moores, from Lynn, is attempting to raise £4,700 over the next two-years to subsidise a four-week volunteering trip to Borneo in August 2019.

In order to raise the amount needed, the King’s Lynn Academy student is taking on a series of fundraising challenges until he reaches his target goal.

Callum said: “I was offered the opportunity to go to Borneo for four weeks to do some volunteering work out there, along with some other school students.

“I thought the volunteering opportunity hit all of my strong points, and I couldn’t turn it down. I can’t wait to get out there.

“I am doing a lot of different things to raise the money needed for the trip like bike rides, cake sales, and other events.”

The 14th King’s Lynn Scouts Group member took on a 20.5 mile bike ride with his father on Saturday, travelling from Lynn to Old Hunstanton.

Having raised £400 towards his end goal already, Callum has gained the support of his family, friends and Scouts group members.

“We will be helping the local community and the environment. The people who went out there before built an Orangutan nursery,” said Callum.

“We will also be planting trees to try and recover the loss of the rainforests and helping out in local schools.

“The thing I am most excited about is being able to do some scuba diving while I am out there.”

Callum’s mother, Donna Moores said: “It really means a lot to him. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Personally, I am quite jealous of all the fun stuff he will be doing like scuba diving.

“He is a very kind natured boy with a adult head on his shoulders.”

nTo support and donate to Callum’s volunteering trip visit, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/callum-moore-1.