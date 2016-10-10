Young man in coma after assault in King’s Lynn

A 21-year-old man from Lynn was put into a coma after an assault which left him with “serious head injuries” on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man having been assaulted by “multiple people” in Loke Road, North Lynn at around 1pm.

The road was closed between the junction with John Kennedy Road and the mini roundabout while the patient was treated at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said that an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail until November.

“The man was taken to hospital and ended up being put into a coma – he had nasty head injuries,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “When we arrived on the scene, he was conscious and breathing, but he was not fully alert. He was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

It is not known, however, what the status of the 21-year-old man is at this time.

Officers are still investigating the alleged assault and are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has any information regarding the incident.

At this stage, it is believed that those involved were known to each other.

Eyewitnesses to the scene said there was a large police presence in Loke Road on Saturday afternoon and it looked as though a house had been cordoned off towards the mini roundabout end of the street.

Loke Road at the junction of John Kennedy Road in Lynn was re-opened at 2pm following the incident, and the whole stretch of road between there and the mini roundabout was re-opened at 4pm.

A tweet on King’s Lynn Police’s account regarding the incident was posted at 1.45pm and said: “Loke Rd/John Kennedy Rd closed due to ongoing incident. Please find another route. Will update shortly.”

Anyone with information regarding this matter should call Norfolk Police on the non-emergency 101 number.