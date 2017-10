Lynn Museum teamed up with the Cambridge Science Centre to host a pop-up event on Saturday.

Visitors were able to take rubbings from fossils, examine animal skulls and build skeletons of different species.

Lynn Museum in association with Cambridge Science Centre holding up a pop event Lilly Boss 7

The Cambridge Science Centre has also been staging a pop-up space-themed activity programme at the St George’s Guildhall complex all this week. The sessions are open until Sunday.