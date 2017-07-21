Youngester presented with special award at Terrington St Clement Community School

A Terrington St Clement youngster has received a special award for his hard work and perseverance at school.
Alex Johnson, 10, was presented with the Shipp Award at a school ceremony on Friday.
Headteacher, Liz Hackett said: “It is always heartwarming to see students achieve.”
The awards were created by Clive and Julie Shipp, who both have cerebral palsy.
Pictured, Miss Mills, Julie Shipp, Christine Valentine, Alex Johnson, Kate Boulding, Clive Shipp. MLNF17MF070159
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.