Youngsters build go-kart at Terrington St Clement school

Pupils at Terrington St Clement Community School have built a go-kart as part of a school project.

The Year 6 pupils, who took part in the primary school’s stem project, were tasked with constructing a working go-kart from scratch.

Year 6 pupils who have been involved in the stem project at Terrington St Clement Community Primary School. Working on the project are Max Center (left) and Harry Howling (front)

Headteacher Miss Hackett said: “It went surprisingly well as it was a very difficult task for our pupils.

“It was a very high level of difficulty, but all the students preformed well in building the go-kart. They did a brilliant job.

“They had to put all the pieces of the go-kart together themselves and try to make it work.

“If the students had a part in building and making the go-kart then they will get a chance to race in it.

“They are all really excited to have a go in it.

“We intend to compete in it against other schools new year. The pupils will be competing in time trails against other schools.”

MLNF17PM06054