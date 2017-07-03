Youngsters flock to Sandringham for Big Toddle fundraiser

Scores of children enthusiastically dragged their parents to Sandringham on Sunday to take part in Barnardo’s popular annual Big Toddle.

The event celebrated the 20th year of one of Barnardo’s major fund-raising efforts which they call ‘A little sponsored walk for little people.”

BIG TODDLE AT SANDRINGHAM Sisters Taylah and Alyssa Moore meet Olaf, from the Disney film, Frozen

Supporters streamed into the park where many youngsters met Olaf, from the Disney film, Frozen, before signing in and then toddling off with their parents to wander along trails through the nearby trees.

The Sandringham event was organised by around a twelve-strong group of like-minded friends from Hunstanton and Heacham, headed by Rob and Charlotte Ward, who pick on a charity to support each year.

Charlotte said: “Last September, for example, we held a Macmillan coffee morning. We made £800 from the coffee morning. We are hoping to beat that today.”

Next year they plan a sponsored Three Peaks challenge, probably in Wales.

Charlotte and Rob are pictured above with a group of supporters during the walk.