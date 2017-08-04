Youngsters g-love Downham Market puppet show

Youngsters were treated to a funny and original new adaption of the classic tale of Little Red Robin Hood at Downham Library on Monday.
The Garlic Theatre Puppetry Company’s production told of a merry mix up in the woods with slapstick glove puppets, clowning and a whacky old wolf.
Pictured above at the Downham Library are volunteers Natasha Scott, Abigail Scott, Jacob Valentine, with Garlic Theatre Company puppeteer Mark Pitman. mlnf17pm07182.
