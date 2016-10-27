Youngsters get arty at North Lynn Discovery Centre

The Discovery Centre in North Lynn held sessions of archery Nerf Wars and multisport for youngsters this week.

They also welcomed Echo13 – a well-renowned graffiti artist who taught the children the basics of his art and produced a three-canvas piece, as well as a large wall piece on the gym.

Further activities, such as laser tag, spy training and hyper pro martial arts (a mixture of running, acrobatics and martial arts) are planned in the future.

The week was organised by development manager Gordon Cunningham, along with the Youth Advisory Board and Dave Clarke from a sports academy.

Mr Cunningham said: “This week was a pilot. It’s all about helping with the physical activity and emotional well-being of youngsters.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Discovery Centre’s future plans should call 01553 604300.