Youngsters get creative at King’s Lynn shopping centre

There was corner-to-corner creativity in the Vancouver Quarter at the end of the summer half-term break when children were busy making Royal Crowns and Charters and decorating special bean pots at two special workshops.

Children were able to make the crowns and charters on the Queen’s coronation day, Friday 2 June, to celebrate Lynn’s long-standing relationship with the monarchy, dating back to the 13th century and a charter being granted to the town by King John in 1204 that established Lynn as a free borough.

LtoR - Caelon Southerton 9, Lexi Southerton 8 and Phoebe Southerton 7 enjoy the Vancouver Quarter half-term royal themed workshop.

Parents were also invited to return with their children the following day​ to a Jack and the Beanstalk-inspired workshop, the third Vancouver Quarter Saturday Club of 2017.

This workshop was run in line with the Alive Corn Exchange, which is bringing back the popular pantomime this year, and children were able to decorate pots before planting a bean and taking it home to grow.

Both drop-in events ran from 10am to 3pm in the unit situated opposite Wilko on New Conduit Street.

These came ahead of a special Father’s Day workshop that is also being run by the Vancouver Quarter on June 17.

“Our free, family-friendly workshops always prove popular and these two were no exception.

It was wonderful to see so many children busily creating their own crowns, charters and magic bean pots.

“We had excellent feedback and we’re already looking forward to a very special Father’s Day workshop later this month,” said Vancouver Quarter’s marketing and events assistant David Blackmore.

“There will be plenty of other free events in the Vancouver Quarter this year, including the return of our very popular Halloween event and Christmas Grotto.

​Follow the centre on Twitter or Facebook and keep an eye on their website for details of future events.