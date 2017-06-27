Youngsters get involved in archaeological dig in East Rudham

Students from a number of schools across West Norfolk and Fenland took part in an archaeological dig at East Rudham on Thursday.

Pupils from Fakenham Academy, Thomas Clarkson Academy and Litcham High School were involved in the dig which was organised by Access Cambridge Archaeology.

Funded by the University of Cambridge, the aim of the event was to raise aspirations of going into higher education, as well as developing new skills and confidence to help students make new discoveries about themselves and the world around them using archaeology.

Picture: MLNF17AF06279