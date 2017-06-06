Youngsters invited to take part in Big Toddle for charity at Sandringham

Children from all over West Norfolk are being encouraged to get involved with a short sponsored walk due to take place at Sandringham next month.

The Big Toddle, which is in aid of children’s charity Barnado’s, is famed for being the UK’s biggest pre-school fundraising event for children.

Organiser Charlotte Ward, from Great Bircham, said: “Every year I choose a different charity and raise as much as I can for it, this year I have a toddler so I thought The Big Toddle would be ideal.”

Her son Noah, who is 21 months, will be taking part in the sponsored event on Sunday, July 2 with her and lots of other toddlers and their families.

“Last year I did the Macmillan coffee morning in Bircham which I organised with help from my husband and raised £800. After that, I thought ‘that’s it, I’m going to keep doing this every year’,” Charlotte added.

The sponsored woodland walk in the royal estate will follow one of the site’s trails.

Children with sponsors get into the event for free, and for non-sponsored toddlers it will cost £3.

Those taking part will be awarded with a medal and a certificate.

There will also be a special prize for the best dressed toddler if they come in fancy dress.

The event will start at 10am and continue until around 1pm.

Thousands of toddlers are expected to take part in the Big Toddle across the country.

The Barnado’s Big Toddle, which is now in its 20th year, aims to be a fun event while helping vulnerable children.

To find out more, or to get a sponsorship form, visit the Facebook event page at: www.facebook.com/events/131599457410174 or email Charlotte directly via: charlotte.ward1@hotmail.com.