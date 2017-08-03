Youngsters journey into jungle at balloon event at Downham Market Library

Youngsters put their creative skills to good use as they took a journey into the jungle at Downham Library.
Funded by Downham Market Arts UK, the session was part of a balloon workshop with Crazy Bananas during half-term week.
Elena Parkin, from the library, said: “It was a really good event and all of the children were given a balloon to take home.
“Some amazing creatures were made out of balloons, including monkeys, birds and butterflies, while children were told a story and joined in rhymes.
“Twenty-two youngsters took part and they all found it fun, engaging and very entertaining.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.