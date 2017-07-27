Youngsters make do and mend in King’s Lynn

Cushions and bags were the order of the day as families upcycled their unwanted clothing as part of a Make Do and Mend workshop at the weekend.

Running from 10am to 3pm in the Vancouver Quarter, the free drop-in session was the fourth Saturday club the King’s Lynn shopping centre has organised for families this year.

Marketing and events assistant David Blackmore​ said this Saturday club, like the three that came before, was very well received as children created keepsakes without needles and thread.

“It was great to see so many parents and children embrace this up cycling event – especially as it came the day before Forties Lynn where making the best of what you had would have been commonplace for many of Lynn’s residents during the Second World War.”

He added: “We’ve put on more free workshops for families this year than ever before and one of our huge highlights of the year so far has been the popularity of our Saturday clubs.

“But we’re not finished just yet and we’re looking forward to hosting six more family-friendly workshops to see out 2017.”

Their next free workshop will be held on August 16 and will help children prepare for the town-wide Fairy Tales and Legends event a few days later.

Pictured are youngsters at the Make Do and Mend craft session in the Vancouver Quarter. Picture: mln17mu07077