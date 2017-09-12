Youngsters presented with certificates and medals at Gaywood Library

Youngsters were rewarded for their literature skills last weekend after completing a summer reading challenge at Gaywood Library.

The children, who were tasked with reading six library books over the summer holidays, received certificates and medals for their efforts presented to them by borough mayor Carol Bower and councillor Margaret Wilkinson. By completing the Animal Agents reading challenge, the youngsters were able to help solve the agents’ ‘case’ at the library. Pictured are Carol Bower and Margaret Wilkinson with the children. MLNF17PM09023