Letter: Ann Bolton, Aug 22, 2017

I see that, once again, Lynn has lost out on funding for improvements to the A47.

This is an ongoing cause for concern. The embankments for a flyover at Pullover roundabout have been in place for years, still no flyover. The bridge across the Hardwick roundabout was reduced from the original two spans, one in each direction, to one single lane each way, the best that can be managed for East Winch and Middleton are speed limits and one pedestrian crossing. Every time money is allocated it goes to Norwich. It is a pity that Lynn and West Norfolk is not a unitary authority able to be treated as an area in its own right rather than part of the Norfolk County Council area which apparently doesn’t exist west of Swaffham.