Letter: Anne Milner, June 20, 2017

I have read the article about the statue of Henry le Strange and the argument as to which way he should face.

I have never read such rubbish as most of the people that I speak to on my way, have never heard of him and for this reason I think it should be pointing up to heaven and offer up a few prayers. I have been here over 30 years and I have never seen the town (Hunstanton) itself look so shabby in the high tourist season that we are now in. The shops need a good coat of paint, there are weeds growing out of the shop pavements. The fun fair is as old as the hills, so no wonder the holidaymakers all pile on the Coasthopper to Wells and Sheringham. Some days it is a mass exodus. There is no decent market and nothing to offer unless you want a cup of coffee. The money spent on this statue will do nothing for the town and the money it cost should be spent on the town. As for the railway and pier, don’t even get me started on this one.