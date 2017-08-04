Letter: August 4, 2017

This prolonged theory of ‘footfall’ and the resurgence of business in Lynn is, frankly, worrying.

Footfall means absolutely nothing. A person’s presence in the town centre is not indicative of their purchases. A fact the Vancouver Quarter and the council should realise. One business at least has the right idea, Bar Red, opening up in new premises at the right end of town, when the festival is in full flow. It will attract old and new customers and is in the right setting. Why can’t we have Lynn back to its best? A Tuesday market and a Saturday market?

All destroyed by the needless redevelopment of over zealous and ill-informed councillors. Forget the waterfront joke, just let us have Lynn back to what it did best!