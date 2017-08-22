Letter: B Hammond, Aug 22, 2017

I am an 82-year-old lady who is very unwell andso too is my husband. Over the years I have had many operations, some as a result of cancer and my spine is collapsing so I am unable to do much at all.

My husband is my carer and since a suspected heart attack last year, has been unable to do very much at all. He also suffers from pain in his legs and spine and can hardly walk. In the past we have regularly done high quality antique fairs, travelling around the country to try to raise income to boost our pensions. We went to a car boot sale at Knights Hill on Sunday, August 13. Among the things we were selling were some of my husband’s beautiful cufflinks. I suddenly noticed that a pair had gone – the box was still there. They had been stolen. I was so shocked someone could stoop so low. So whoever stole them I hope that they think about what they have done. They have stolen from two pensioners trying to keep their heads above water. Was it really worth it?