Letter: Bob Mace, September 1, 2017

I have just returned from the old side of Hardwick Road Cemetery where I attend the graves of my beloved relatives.

I have to say that the state of the cemetery is an utter disgrace, with the grass being between nine inches and a foot tall. Whoever is responsible, they should hang their heads in shame.As for the contractors who cut the grass, I know more about nuclear fission than they do about cutting grass. As a matter of fact I could probably do better with a knife and fork, you’re using the wrong machinery.