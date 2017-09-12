Letter: C Sewell Sept 12, 2017

When this town celebrates Hunstanton in Bloom, it’s nice to hear you have won an award for all your hard work, but for most of us who live here and pay rates, we are forgotten.

South of Westgate doesn’t exist. Hunstanton in Bloom? No, it’s cliff gardens and the Green only. The cemetery is a disgrace and the road leading into it where there are large potholes. It’s unadoptive, we know, but at least Hunstanton council could make sure the surface is levelled for the hearse to travel gently along and then trim the hedge on both sides of the driveway? Take a look at the machinery needed to prevent grass cuttings blocking the drains. Why can’t West Norfolk Council use a mower that cuts and collects the grass?