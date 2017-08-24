Letter: David Fleming, Aug 29, 2017

Recently I made an application to the National Health Service for a walk-in shower to accommodate my disability and the financial constraints of being a pensioner.

The NHS declined this, presumably for budgetary purposes, which I resigned myself to as predictable, mindful that many others are similarly affected.

I now have great difficulty in being philosophical about it since the news emerged recently that the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP had a luxury shower and bathroom fitted adjoining his office. The explanation given was that he needed to freshen up after cycling to work on his bike. This all cost over £40,000 paid for by the taxpayer. What makes it more of an affront is there are showers in the same building for the use of staff. This cost could have been redistributed to pay the wages of two new nurses for a year.

Mr Hunt has the comfort of a luxury bathroom when he gets off his bike. His department told me to “get on my bike” when I asked for a shower conducive to my disability!