Letter: David Holland, July 28, 2017

It’s hard to understand if the anonymous letter writer from Friday, July 14 ,believes that more money is promised for education. And harder still to believe they do.

In 2010/11, Norfolk received £486 million for education, averaging £4,909 per pupil. By 2016/17, funding had been slashed to £457 million, or £4,510 per pupil.

This year, Norfolk has been given £465 million, which might appear to be an increase on last year, but not in relation to higher pupil numbers, hence the average per pupil falls again to £4,500.

If funding had kept pace with inflation, Norfolk would be spending £5,776 per pupil by now.

But it isn’t because the education budget has been cut by the Conservative government.

As for Joanne, I like her letters, and reading people taking a swipe at her. I think that is why I buy The Lynn News. You can’t help but love her.

On a different subject, Lynn allotment holders are already being pilloried at the equivalent of £566 per acre (14p per square metre), which is the sort of rate prime vegetable-growing agricultural land in the Fens is rented at, without the council threatening to squeeze them even further. In contrast, Norfolk County Council generously rents out its 16,000 acre county farms estate at less than £100 per acre on average.