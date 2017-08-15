Letter: Dick Melton August 15, 2017

So West Norfolk police have a new all-terrain (ATV) vehicle to help them search for lost children on the beaches.

We already have a beach patrol on the beach at Hunstanton and also an excellent lifeboat team (RNLI) with a lifeboat and a hovercraft, as well as a coastguard team.

The powers that be know what we need on the beaches of Hunstanton and Brancaster during the summer and that is a team of RNLI lifeguards.