Letter: Dick Melton September 5, 2017

Recently there was a planning application published in the Lynn News which had been submitted by Sandringham Estate for ten houses, almshouses, on an area of land in Manor Road, Dersingham, near the church, between Manor Farm Cottages, numbers 78 and 80 Manor Road, and Nicholas Court, where the doctors’ surgery is.

There used to be almshouses in many Norfolk villages but the only ones I know of near to Dersingham are at Castle Rising, known as Trinity Hospital. Most of the almshouses like this one, are let to elderly ladies, most of all widows. If this is the intention of Sandringham Estate, it should be commended as this would be good for Dersingham as it would free up some two, maybe three, bedroom houses for the younger generation of the village. Sandringham Estate has other areas of land that it no doubt will build on, such as Fern Hill, Dodds Hill and the “bottom school”, the former village primary school at the bottom of Doddshill Road. Let’s hope when or if these houses are built they will include some affordable housing.