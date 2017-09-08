Search

Letter: Dora Red Sept 8, 2017

Opening of the new NIp and Growler Ale House in High street King's Lynn pictured in centre opening the Ale House Jo Rust with oweners Left Clare Biggs. on right Elise Rout. with friends and guests.
Having been a customer of Bar Red, albeit infrequently, I popped into the Nip and Growler Friday afternoon and was staggered by the place.

Such an array of beer and other drinks and in such friendly surroundings. Well done to Clare & Co. A great example of making an old place viable and in such a good location.

The Nip is in the right place, great for Festival Too and concerts at the Corn Exchange.

Good luck to those concerned. A welcome ray of sunshine in an otherwise bleak Lynn with its empty shops and uninspiring multi-nationals seen on every high street throughout the UK.