Letter: Dora Red Sept 8, 2017

Having been a customer of Bar Red, albeit infrequently, I popped into the Nip and Growler Friday afternoon and was staggered by the place.

Such an array of beer and other drinks and in such friendly surroundings. Well done to Clare & Co. A great example of making an old place viable and in such a good location.

The Nip is in the right place, great for Festival Too and concerts at the Corn Exchange.

Good luck to those concerned. A welcome ray of sunshine in an otherwise bleak Lynn with its empty shops and uninspiring multi-nationals seen on every high street throughout the UK.