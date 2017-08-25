Letter: Edwin Salter, Aug 25, 2017

The traffic in Lynn gets worse. Dismal rush hour queues of solitary drivers crawl into town and away.

Cyclists need a safe through route to stop them being a menace on pavements intended for walk and talk. The costs of the dense traffic – roads, fuel, pollution, risk, and the sheer waste of human time – are great.

Car sharing can be very positive, needing just a little personal or employer effort to start.

Some work hours can be staggered or done at home, park and ride is an option, also the promotion of buses, the investigation of routes and the redesign of blockages.

Excess road traffic is a global problem to be solved by “less is more” ways of living. Meanwhile we should keep trying to do better than the rest.