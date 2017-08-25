Letter: G Doubleday, Aug 25, 2017

I have read about congested roads and that we must build more. Not only are they inadequate but we all want to use them at the same time.

With a little organisation, once could make the situation a lot easier.Given there are 24 hours in a day, lorry drivers are only allowed to drive for eight.Some supermarkets are open 24 hours, so would it not be unreasonable to ak them to do shift work? Supermarket delivery lorries could start their day at 10pm and be off the roads by the time morning shift workers go to work. Any industry moving dry goods could join the supermarket distributors and use the roads at night when they are standing idle. Spreading the load has become more urgent as we learn about the hazards of diesel fumes. Traffic should be kept moving to prevent toxicity building up. If one supoermarket volunteered to be off the road by 6am, others might follow. The attractions of this idea are that it would cost very little and would be almost instantaneous.